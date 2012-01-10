BRATISLAVA, Jan 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

The Statistics Office will publish November industrial output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected 4.9 percent expansion after a 7.8 percent increase in October.

SLOVAKIA SELLS 237.1 MLN EUR WORTH OF 77-DAY T-BILLS

Slovakia sold 237.1 million euros ($301.45 million) worth of 77-day treasury bills at an auction on Monday, well above 150 million euros planned before the auction, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency said on Monday.

NOV FOREIGN TRADE SURPLUS EUR 328 MLN

The Slovak foreign trade balance showed a 327.5 million euro($416.4 million) surplus in November, after a revised 588.8 million euro surplus in October, the Statistics Office said on Monday.

SMER RETAINS WIDE LEAD

The leftist opposition party Smer, led by ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico, retains with a wide lead ahead of an early election set for March 10 and would win 75 seats in the 150-members parliament, a survey conducted by Polis agency showed.

Sme, page 2

'GORILLA' INVESTIGATION

Interior Minister Daniel Lipsic has started an investigation into a case of shady practices by politicians and private equity groups in the past. The case is seen as one of country's major corruption scandals ever.

Sme, page 2

