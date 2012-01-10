BRATISLAVA, Jan 10 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
The Statistics Office will publish November industrial
output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected 4.9 percent expansion
after a 7.8 percent increase in October.
SLOVAKIA SELLS 237.1 MLN EUR WORTH OF 77-DAY T-BILLS
Slovakia sold 237.1 million euros ($301.45 million) worth of
77-day treasury bills at an auction on Monday, well above 150
million euros planned before the auction, the finance ministry's
Debt and Liquidity Management Agency said on Monday.
NOV FOREIGN TRADE SURPLUS EUR 328 MLN
The Slovak foreign trade balance showed a 327.5 million
euro($416.4 million) surplus in November, after a revised 588.8
million euro surplus in October, the Statistics Office said on
Monday.
SMER RETAINS WIDE LEAD
The leftist opposition party Smer, led by ex-Prime Minister
Robert Fico, retains with a wide lead ahead of an early election
set for March 10 and would win 75 seats in the 150-members
parliament, a survey conducted by Polis agency showed.
Sme, page 2
'GORILLA' INVESTIGATION
Interior Minister Daniel Lipsic has started an investigation
into a case of shady practices by politicians and private equity
groups in the past. The case is seen as one of country's major
corruption scandals ever.
Sme, page 2
