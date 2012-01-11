BRATISLAVA, Jan 11 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
GOVT MEETING
The caretaker government will hold a regular weekly meeting,
no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT. The cabinet will
debate a proposed sacking of the head of the National Property
Fund (FNM) for alleged involvement in shady political and
business deals.
NOV OUTPUT AT TWO-YEAR LOW
Slovak industrial output rose by a slower-than-expected 0.4
percent year-on-year in November, its weakest expansion since
October 2009 and down from a revised 7.7 percent rise in October
last year, the Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
KIA'S NEW CEE'D MODEL
South Korean car maker Kia Motors Corp. plans to
launch production of new compact Kia Cee'd model at its Slovak
assembly plant in the second quarter of the year, the Slovak
unit said.
Sme, page 8
CARS SALES DOWN
Sales of new cars in Slovakia fell for a second consecutive
month in December, showing a 14.7 percent drop on the year in
the last month of 2011. Full year of 2011, however, registered a
6.5 percent rise compared with the previous year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)