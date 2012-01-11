BRATISLAVA, Jan 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVT MEETING

The caretaker government will hold a regular weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT. The cabinet will debate a proposed sacking of the head of the National Property Fund (FNM) for alleged involvement in shady political and business deals.

NOV OUTPUT AT TWO-YEAR LOW

Slovak industrial output rose by a slower-than-expected 0.4 percent year-on-year in November, its weakest expansion since October 2009 and down from a revised 7.7 percent rise in October last year, the Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

KIA'S NEW CEE'D MODEL

South Korean car maker Kia Motors Corp. plans to launch production of new compact Kia Cee'd model at its Slovak assembly plant in the second quarter of the year, the Slovak unit said.

CARS SALES DOWN

Sales of new cars in Slovakia fell for a second consecutive month in December, showing a 14.7 percent drop on the year in the last month of 2011. Full year of 2011, however, registered a 6.5 percent rise compared with the previous year.

