BRATISLAVA, Jan 12 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
SAS, SDKU ON ELECTION CAMPAIGN
The Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU), led by
Foreign Minister and ex-Prime Minister Mikulas Dzurinda, and the
liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), will unveil details about
planned campaign ahead of March 10, election.
SLOVAKS SELL EUR 1 BLN WORTH OF BONDS, DEMAND MUTED
Slovakia sold 1 billion euros worth of new five-year bonds
in a syndicated issue, meeting demand muted by the euro zone
debt crisis, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity
Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Wednesday.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
HEAD OF PROPERTY FUND SACKED
The government sacked head of the National Property Fund
(FNM) due to alleged involvement shady business activities,
suspected to involve private equity funds and top politicians
over the past years.
Sme, page 1
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)