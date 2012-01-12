BRATISLAVA, Jan 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

SAS, SDKU ON ELECTION CAMPAIGN

The Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU), led by Foreign Minister and ex-Prime Minister Mikulas Dzurinda, and the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), will unveil details about planned campaign ahead of March 10, election.

SLOVAKS SELL EUR 1 BLN WORTH OF BONDS, DEMAND MUTED

Slovakia sold 1 billion euros worth of new five-year bonds in a syndicated issue, meeting demand muted by the euro zone debt crisis, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Wednesday.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

HEAD OF PROPERTY FUND SACKED

The government sacked head of the National Property Fund (FNM) due to alleged involvement shady business activities, suspected to involve private equity funds and top politicians over the past years.

Sme, page 1

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)