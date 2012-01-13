Nikkei edges down, Toshiba slumps as investors brace for earnings report
BRATISLAVA, Jan 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.
DECEMBER INFLATION
The Statistics Office will publish December headline and core inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the year in December, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.5 percent.
ECB'S SHOULD CONTINUE BOND BUYS UNTIL NEW SOLUTIONS
The European Central Bank (ECB) should continue its bond-buy programme until a permanent and stabile solution in fight against the bloc's debt crisis is in place, Martin Bruncko, Slovak representative to the EFSF said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
SLOVAKS SCALE DOWN MORTGAGE, LOAN TAKE-UPS
Slovaks, worried about future trends in the country's economy, income and employment, have started to curb borrowing, in mortgages and loans, with banks reporting a drop between 10 and 30 percent in take-up of loans.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
