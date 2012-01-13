BRATISLAVA, Jan 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

DECEMBER INFLATION

The Statistics Office will publish December headline and core inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the year in December, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.5 percent.

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

ECB'S SHOULD CONTINUE BOND BUYS UNTIL NEW SOLUTIONS

The European Central Bank (ECB) should continue its bond-buy programme until a permanent and stabile solution in fight against the bloc's debt crisis is in place, Martin Bruncko, Slovak representative to the EFSF said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 12

SLOVAKS SCALE DOWN MORTGAGE, LOAN TAKE-UPS

Slovaks, worried about future trends in the country's economy, income and employment, have started to curb borrowing, in mortgages and loans, with banks reporting a drop between 10 and 30 percent in take-up of loans.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)