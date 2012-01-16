BRATISLAVA, Jan 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

T-BILLS AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction 364-day treasury bills, 1000 GMT. It will be Slovakia's first debt sale after Friday's euro zone-wide rating downgrade by S&P.

DECEMBER EU-NORM INFLATION

The Statistics Office will publish December EU-norm inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the year in December, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.7 percent.

MASS S&P DOWNGRADE, GREEK DEBT IMPASSE HIT EURO ZONE

Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro- zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their coveted triple-A status but not EU paymaster Germany, in a Black Friday the 13th for the troubled single currency area.

MERKEL VOWS FASTER EUROZONE REFORM AFTER S&P DOWNGRADES

European leaders promised on Saturday to speed up plans to strengthen spending rules and get a permanent bailout fund up and running as soon as possible, a day after U.S. agency S&P cut the ratings of several euro zone countries' creditworthiness.

NEW SYNDICATION SEEN IN APRIL-MAY

Slovakia could open new benchmark bond via a syndication in April or May, after a new government, based on results of March 10 election, is formed, the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.

Sme, page 8

ELECTION CAMPAIGN

The Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU), the strongest party of the collapsed government, has started its election campaign on Saturday alongside other political parties. Slovaks will vote on March 10.

Sme, page 1

SULIK WANTS DZURINDA, MIKLOS GONE

Richard Sulik, head of liberal Freedom and solidarity (SaS) party which triggered fall of the ruling coalition, said Finance Minister Ivan Miklos and Foreign Minister Mikulas Dzurinda, head of SDKU, should leave politics over alleged involvement in shady political and business activities.

Sme, page 1

FOXCONN EYES LAY-OFFS IN SLOVAKIA

Sony supplier Taiwan's Foxconn plans to cut unspecified number of jobs at its Slovak assembly plant due to weak demand and rising competitiveness. The company originally planned to boost production. Slovak media reported some 600 workers should go.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

