T-BILLS AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will auction 364-day treasury bills, 1000 GMT. It will
be Slovakia's first debt sale after Friday's euro zone-wide
rating downgrade by S&P.
DECEMBER EU-NORM INFLATION
The Statistics Office will publish December EU-norm
inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to
rise by 0.2 percent on the year in December, putting the annual
inflation rate at 4.7 percent.
MASS S&P DOWNGRADE, GREEK DEBT IMPASSE HIT EURO ZONE
Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit ratings of nine
euro- zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their
coveted triple-A status but not EU paymaster Germany, in a Black
Friday the 13th for the troubled single currency area.
MERKEL VOWS FASTER EUROZONE REFORM AFTER S&P DOWNGRADES
European leaders promised on Saturday to speed up plans to
strengthen spending rules and get a permanent bailout fund up
and running as soon as possible, a day after U.S. agency S&P cut
the ratings of several euro zone countries' creditworthiness.
NEW SYNDICATION SEEN IN APRIL-MAY
Slovakia could open new benchmark bond via a syndication in
April or May, after a new government, based on results of March
10 election, is formed, the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) said.
Sme, page 8
ELECTION CAMPAIGN
The Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU), the
strongest party of the collapsed government, has started its
election campaign on Saturday alongside other political parties.
Slovaks will vote on March 10.
Sme, page 1
SULIK WANTS DZURINDA, MIKLOS GONE
Richard Sulik, head of liberal Freedom and solidarity (SaS)
party which triggered fall of the ruling coalition, said Finance
Minister Ivan Miklos and Foreign Minister Mikulas Dzurinda, head
of SDKU, should leave politics over alleged involvement in shady
political and business activities.
Sme, page 1
FOXCONN EYES LAY-OFFS IN SLOVAKIA
Sony supplier Taiwan's Foxconn plans to cut unspecified
number of jobs at its Slovak assembly plant due to weak demand
and rising competitiveness. The company originally planned to
boost production. Slovak media reported some 600 workers should
go.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
