BRATISLAVA, Jan 17 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS
The Statistics Office will publish November new industrial
output data, 0800 GMT.
BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economy Minister Juraj Miskov, Marian Jusko, head of Slovak
employers association (RUZ) and Vladimir Sotak, head of business
Club 500, will address a conference on Slovakia's business
environment.
SLOVAKIA SELLS 294.5 MLN EUROS WORTH OF 364-DAY T-BILLS
Slovakia sold 294.5 million euros ($373.03 million) worth of
364-day treasury bills at an auction on Monday, well above 150
million euros planned for the sale, the finance ministry's Debt
and Liquidity Management Agency said.
DEC EU-NORM CPI 0.1 PCT M/M, 4.6 PCT Y/Y
Slovak EU-norm consumer prices rose a touch slower than
expected by 0.1 percent on the month in December, putting the
annual inflation rate at 4.6 percent, the Statistics Office said
on Monday.
NET4GAS SALE
Czech energy holding EPH is interested in the sale of RWE's
Net4Gas, a Czech distributor, its chief Daniel Kretinsky said.
The sale, worth at least an estimated 1 billion euros, should
take place this year.
