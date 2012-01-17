BRATISLAVA, Jan 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS

The Statistics Office will publish November new industrial output data, 0800 GMT.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economy Minister Juraj Miskov, Marian Jusko, head of Slovak employers association (RUZ) and Vladimir Sotak, head of business Club 500, will address a conference on Slovakia's business environment.

SLOVAKIA SELLS 294.5 MLN EUROS WORTH OF 364-DAY T-BILLS

Slovakia sold 294.5 million euros ($373.03 million) worth of 364-day treasury bills at an auction on Monday, well above 150 million euros planned for the sale, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency said.

DEC EU-NORM CPI 0.1 PCT M/M, 4.6 PCT Y/Y

Slovak EU-norm consumer prices rose a touch slower than expected by 0.1 percent on the month in December, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.6 percent, the Statistics Office said on Monday.

NET4GAS SALE

Czech energy holding EPH is interested in the sale of RWE's Net4Gas, a Czech distributor, its chief Daniel Kretinsky said. The sale, worth at least an estimated 1 billion euros, should take place this year.

