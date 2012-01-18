BRATISLAVA, Jan 18 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
GOVT MEETING
The caretaker government will hold weekly meeting, no major
economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.
EUROZONE SITUATION
Foreign Minister Mikulas Dzurinda will hold a presser to
comment on current situation in the euro zone, 0800 GMT.
BANKERS CLASH OVER COMMITMENT TO EASTERN EUROPE
Top bankers sought to play down fears on Tuesday that they
would abandon emerging Europe in a rush to hoard capital that
could cripple efforts to bridge the continent's economic divide,
but one senior official warned the process was already under
way.
GAZPROM ADJUSTS GAS PRICES FOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES
Russian natural gas producer Gazprom said on
Tuesday it had revised gas prices for several European companies
as it seeks to keep its market share in face of weakening fuel
demand due to economic difficulties in the region.
KIA SLOVAK PLANT TO RAISE 2012 OUTPUT 10 PCT
Kia Motors' Slovak plant aims to lift production
by more than 10 percent to 285,000 vehicles in 2012 after a
similar rise in output last year, it said on Tuesday.
NOV INDUSTRIAL ORDERS -2.7 PCT M/M, +0.5 PCT Y/Y
Slovak new industrial orders rose by 0.5 percent
year-on-year in November but declined 2.7 percent on the month
on a seasonally adjusted basis, the third monthly decline in a
row, the Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
SMER LEADS POLLS, CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATS RISE
The centre-left opposition party SMER retained with 40
percent public support a wide lead ahead of its centre-right
rivals, a survey by MVK agency showed.
Rising support for the Christian Democrats (KHD) stripped
the Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU) of the
leadership among centre-right parties.
