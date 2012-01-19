BRATISLAVA, Jan 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

FINMIN ON S&P DOWNGRADE

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference to comment on Friday's euro zone-wide downgrade, which cut Slovakia's sovereign rating by one notch to A, with stable outlook, 0900 GMT.

EURO ZONE, FINLAND CLOSE TO DEAL ON BAILOUT FUND VOTING

The euro zone and Finland are close to a deal on a new voting system for a 500 billion euro bailout fund central to fighting the debt crisis, euro zone officials said, which would remove one of the last obstacles to the scheme's launch in July.

SPP EYES 2012 INVESTMENTS WORTH 200 MLN EUR

Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), run by E.On Ruhrgas and GDF Suez, said it plans to invest around 200 million euros in various projects in Slovakia this year, without elaborating on details.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 11

