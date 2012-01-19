BRATISLAVA, Jan 19 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
FINMIN ON S&P DOWNGRADE
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference to
comment on Friday's euro zone-wide downgrade, which cut
Slovakia's sovereign rating by one notch to A, with stable
outlook, 0900 GMT.
EURO ZONE, FINLAND CLOSE TO DEAL ON BAILOUT FUND VOTING
The euro zone and Finland are close to a deal on a new
voting system for a 500 billion euro bailout fund central to
fighting the debt crisis, euro zone officials said, which would
remove one of the last obstacles to the scheme's launch in July.
related news
SPP EYES 2012 INVESTMENTS WORTH 200 MLN EUR
Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP),
run by E.On Ruhrgas and GDF Suez, said it
plans to invest around 200 million euros in various projects in
Slovakia this year, without elaborating on details.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
