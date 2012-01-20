BRATISLAVA, Jan 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

DECEMBER JOBLESS RATE

The Labour Office is expected to publish December jobless rate data, around 0900 GMT. Analysts expected unemployment rate to rise to 13.6 percent, up from 13.33 percent in November.

SLOVAKS EYE TWO MORE SYNDICATED BONDS THIS YEAR

Slovakia will probably place two additional benchmark bonds via syndication this year, but is not under pressure to borrow, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Tvaroska said on Thursday.

related news

SLOVAKIA URGES QUICK EURO ZONE BAILOUT ACTIVATION

The euro zone-wide downgrade by Standard & Poor's highlights the need to quickly activate the bloc's permanent bailout mechanism (ESM), Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.

related news

'GORILLA' CASE AUTHENTICITY CONFIRMED

Interior Minister Daniel Lipsic confirmed 'Gorilla' case - an intelligence report on corruption network among country's top politicians and private equity groups - was a legal action of Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) monitoring corruption.

Sme, page 1

SLOVAK TELEKOM DIVIDENDS

Deutsche Telekom, majority shareholder in Slovakia's largest telecommunication services provider Slovak Telekom, rejected payout of dividends worth 258 million euros to the Slovak government, holding 49 percent in the company.

Sme, page 8

THYSSENKRUPP EYES SLOVAK INVESTMENT

Germany's steelmaker ThyssenKrupp considers to invest 98 million euros ($126.35 million) in Slovakia, a source close to the matter told economic daily Hospodarske Noviny. Poland was also in the race.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

