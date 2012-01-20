BRATISLAVA, Jan 20 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
DECEMBER JOBLESS RATE
The Labour Office is expected to publish December jobless
rate data, around 0900 GMT. Analysts expected unemployment rate
to rise to 13.6 percent, up from 13.33 percent in November.
SLOVAKS EYE TWO MORE SYNDICATED BONDS THIS YEAR
Slovakia will probably place two additional benchmark bonds
via syndication this year, but is not under pressure to borrow,
Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Tvaroska said on Thursday.
SLOVAKIA URGES QUICK EURO ZONE BAILOUT ACTIVATION
The euro zone-wide downgrade by Standard & Poor's highlights
the need to quickly activate the bloc's permanent bailout
mechanism (ESM), Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on
Thursday.
'GORILLA' CASE AUTHENTICITY CONFIRMED
Interior Minister Daniel Lipsic confirmed 'Gorilla' case -
an intelligence report on corruption network among country's top
politicians and private equity groups - was a legal action of
Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) monitoring corruption.
Sme, page 1
SLOVAK TELEKOM DIVIDENDS
Deutsche Telekom, majority shareholder in
Slovakia's largest telecommunication services provider Slovak
Telekom, rejected payout of dividends worth 258 million euros to
the Slovak government, holding 49 percent in the company.
Sme, page 8
THYSSENKRUPP EYES SLOVAK INVESTMENT
Germany's steelmaker ThyssenKrupp considers to
invest 98 million euros ($126.35 million) in Slovakia, a source
close to the matter told economic daily Hospodarske Noviny.
Poland was also in the race.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
