BRATISLAVA, Jan 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

BOND AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will hold an auction of 2014, zero-coupon state bonds, 1000 GMT.

It plans to sell 50 million euros worth of the paper - in what is the country's first domestic bond auction this year.

DEC JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP TO 13.59 PCT

Slovakia's unemployment rate rose in line with expectations to 13.59 percent in December from 13.33 percent a month earlier, the Labour Office said on Friday.

MEGAUPLOAD BOSS SAYS INNOCENT, RIVAL STOPS FILE-SHARING

The founder of file-sharing website Megaupload was ordered to be held in custody by a New Zealand court on Monday, as he denied charges of internet piracy and money laundering and said authorities were trying to portray the blackest picture of him.

THYSSENKRUPP TO INVEST IN SLOVAKIA

Germany's steelmaker ThyssenKrupp wants to invest 98 million euros ($126.61 million) to build an assembly plant in Slovakia, a source close to the matter told economic daily Hospodarske Noviny. The source said a second plant could follow. Poland was also in the race.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

