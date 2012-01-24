BRATISLAVA, Jan 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

C.BANK ON C/A

The central bank is expected to comment on preliminary November current account balance data, 1300 GMT.

OUTGOING PM ON POLITICS

The outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, set to quit politics after an early March election, will address a conference on current state of Slovakia's politics and future prospects, 1600 GMT.

SLOVAKIA BOND SALE SIX TIMES ABOVE PLAN

Euro zone member Slovakia sold six times more two-year bonds than planned at a debt sale on Monday, easing concerns over the impact of the bloc's debt crisis that have prompted it to cut back on its regular tenders.

related news

MEGAUPLOAD BOSS SAYS INNOCENT, RIVAL STOPS FILE-SHARING

The founder of file-sharing website Megaupload was ordered to be held in custody by a New Zealand court on Monday, as he denied charges of internet piracy and money laundering and said authorities were trying to portray the blackest picture of him.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION SEEN SLOWER

Slovakia's industrial production growth pace should slow to around 4 percent this year, compared with expansion rates of around 8 percent seen in the first 11 months of the last year, due to the euro zone debt crisis impacts, Slovak Business and Industrial Chamber said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)