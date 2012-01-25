BRATISLAVA, Jan 25 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
FINMIN ON EURO ZONE
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos and Foreign Minister Mikulas
Dzurinda to comment on results of the euro zone finance
ministers' meeting on Monday, 1200 GMT.
BUSINESSES ON FUTURE GOVT
Slovakia's Association of Businesses will hold a conference
to debate key tasks and challenges for the future government it
the economic area, 0900 GMT.
MEGAUPLOAD FOUNDER REFUSED BAIL IN NEW ZEALAND
A New Zealand judge ordered the founder of online
file-sharing site Megaupload.com to be held in custody for
another month on Wednesday, saying the suspected Internet pirate
posed a significant flight risk.
SMER RETAINS WIDE LEAD, SEEN WINNING MARCH ELECTION
The centre-left party Smer, led by ex-Prime Minister Robert
Fico, remains retained with 41.8 percent support a wide lead
ahead of its centre-left rivals, currently led by the Christian
Democrats with 9.3 precent. Smer would with 81 seats in the
parliament able to form a government on its own, a survey by
Focus agency showed.
Sme, page 1
U.S. STEEL ENDS CRISIS-REGIME IN SLOVAKIA
The steel-maker U.S. Steel will end a four-working-day
production emergency regime at its Slovakia's unit and return to
normal as of Feb. 1 thanks to improving market conditions, the
Slovak unit said, adding they will continue to monitor market
situation.
Sme, page 9
