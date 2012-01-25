BRATISLAVA, Jan 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

FINMIN ON EURO ZONE

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos and Foreign Minister Mikulas Dzurinda to comment on results of the euro zone finance ministers' meeting on Monday, 1200 GMT.

BUSINESSES ON FUTURE GOVT

Slovakia's Association of Businesses will hold a conference to debate key tasks and challenges for the future government it the economic area, 0900 GMT.

MEGAUPLOAD FOUNDER REFUSED BAIL IN NEW ZEALAND

A New Zealand judge ordered the founder of online file-sharing site Megaupload.com to be held in custody for another month on Wednesday, saying the suspected Internet pirate posed a significant flight risk.

SMER RETAINS WIDE LEAD, SEEN WINNING MARCH ELECTION

The centre-left party Smer, led by ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico, remains retained with 41.8 percent support a wide lead ahead of its centre-left rivals, currently led by the Christian Democrats with 9.3 precent. Smer would with 81 seats in the parliament able to form a government on its own, a survey by Focus agency showed.

Sme, page 1

U.S. STEEL ENDS CRISIS-REGIME IN SLOVAKIA

The steel-maker U.S. Steel will end a four-working-day production emergency regime at its Slovakia's unit and return to normal as of Feb. 1 thanks to improving market conditions, the Slovak unit said, adding they will continue to monitor market situation.

Sme, page 9

