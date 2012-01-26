BRATISLAVA, Jan 26 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
PM ON EU SUMMIT
Outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will brief the
parliamentary committee for European affairs on agenda of the
European Union summit due Jan. 30, 1100 GMT.
FINMIN ON FISCAL DEFICIT
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference to
comment on the 2011 fiscal deficit, 1200 GMT. Slovakia pledged
to cut the overall fiscal gap to 4.9 percent of the gross
domestic product (GDP) in 2011.
SLOVAK FINMIN SNUBS HIGHER EURO ZONE SHARE IN GREEK AID
Increasing the 130 billion euro contribution to the planned
second Greek bailout package by euro zone governments is out of
the question, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on
Wednesday.
GORILLA CASE
President Ivan Gasparovic deprived head of Slovak
Intelligence Service (SIS) of confidentiality to allow him to
testify in a corruption case 'Gorilla' allegedly involving
bribing of deputies, minister by corporate in the past.
Sme, page 1
BANK LEVY
The state budget collected 22 million euros in the first
quarter thanks to a special bank levy, imposed in size of 0.4
percent out of total corporate deposits. Full-year projection
stands at 80 million euros.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
