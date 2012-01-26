BRATISLAVA, Jan 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

PM ON EU SUMMIT

Outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will brief the parliamentary committee for European affairs on agenda of the European Union summit due Jan. 30, 1100 GMT.

FINMIN ON FISCAL DEFICIT

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference to comment on the 2011 fiscal deficit, 1200 GMT. Slovakia pledged to cut the overall fiscal gap to 4.9 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2011.

SLOVAK FINMIN SNUBS HIGHER EURO ZONE SHARE IN GREEK AID

Increasing the 130 billion euro contribution to the planned second Greek bailout package by euro zone governments is out of the question, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Wednesday.

GORILLA CASE

President Ivan Gasparovic deprived head of Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) of confidentiality to allow him to testify in a corruption case 'Gorilla' allegedly involving bribing of deputies, minister by corporate in the past.

Sme, page 1

BANK LEVY

The state budget collected 22 million euros in the first quarter thanks to a special bank levy, imposed in size of 0.4 percent out of total corporate deposits. Full-year projection stands at 80 million euros.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

