BRATISLAVA, Jan 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

'GORILLA' PROTEST

Hundreds of Slovaks are expected to participate in a rare public protest in reaction to country's biggest corruption scandal, codename 'Gorilla', involving top politicians, government officials and private equity group Penta, 1400 GMT.

SLOVAKIA BEATS 2011 FISCAL DEFICIT TARGET -FINMIN

Slovakia's 2011 fiscal deficit shrank more than expected to 4.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year thanks to austerity steps, preliminary data from the finance ministry showed on Thursday.

SERBIA CONSIDERS BUYING BACK LOCAL U.S. STEEL UNIT

Serbia's government is mulling buying back U.S. Steel Corp's X.N underperforming Serbian unit, a senior government official said, potentially averting huge job losses but straining the budget of the struggling Balkan country.

HUNGARIANS QUIT BANKS AT HOME, GO FOR SLOVAKIA

All Slovakia-based banks reported a rise in deposits from Hungarian citizens, in reaction to situation in Hungary. VUB Banka, unit of Intesa Sanpaolo, and OTP, launched forint-denominated accounts.

Sme, page 1

LOWER GAS PRICES

New gas supply contract between Russian Gazprom and Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) allows a cut between 3 and 5 percent in retail gas prices, the State Regulator said. SPP snubbed such scenario.

Sme, page 8

