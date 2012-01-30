BRATISLAVA, Jan 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

T-BILLS AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction 350-day treasury bills, 1000 GMT.

ECB'S MAKUCH SEES SOME RECESSION RISKS -PAPER

The euro zone could fall back into recession this year, an ECB Governing Council member said on Monday, adding the bank's non-standard measures were a significant funding and confidence boost.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

SLOVAKS LINK POLITICAL CORRUPTION WITH SDKU

One third of Slovaks link political corruption with the centre-right Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU), led by ex-Prime Minister Mikulas Dzurinda, a survey by the Focus agency showed.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)