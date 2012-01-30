BRATISLAVA, Jan 30 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
T-BILLS AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will auction 350-day treasury bills, 1000 GMT.
ECB'S MAKUCH SEES SOME RECESSION RISKS -PAPER
The euro zone could fall back into recession this year, an
ECB Governing Council member said on Monday, adding the bank's
non-standard measures were a significant funding and confidence
boost.
SLOVAKS LINK POLITICAL CORRUPTION WITH SDKU
One third of Slovaks link political corruption with the
centre-right Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU), led
by ex-Prime Minister Mikulas Dzurinda, a survey by the Focus
agency showed.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
