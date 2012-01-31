HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 15 at 10:15 A.M. EST/1515 GMT
BRATISLAVA Jan 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.
C.BANK ON CURRENT ACCOUNT
The central bank will comment on preliminary November current account data.
ECB'S MAKUCH SEES SOME RECESSION RISKS -PAPER
The euro zone could fall back into recession this year, an ECB Governing Council member said on Monday, adding the bank's non-standard measures were a significant funding and confidence boost.
SLOVAKIA SELLS 260.5 MLN EUR WORTH OF 350-DAY T-BILLS
Slovakia sold 260.5 million euros ($342.09 million) worth of 350-day treasury bills at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency said.
CENTRAL EUROPEANS WANT MORE NON-EURO ZONE SUMMIT PARTICPATION
Four central European prime ministers said on Monday that the "fiscal compact" treaty under discussion by EU leaders needed further changes to enable prospective euro zone countries to take part in euro zone summits.
KIA HIKES WAGES IN SLOVAKIA
South Korean car-maker Kia Motors Corp. will hike wages at its Slovak assembly plant by 4.5 percent as of February. Germany's Volkswagen said will increase by 3 percent.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
BUSINESS SENTIMENT UP
Business sentiment in Slovakia improved in January at its fastest pace in 12 months thanks to better mood in the western Europe, mainly its core business partner Germany, and analysts suggest the central European could escape recession.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
