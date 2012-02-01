BRATISLAVA Feb 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The central bank will publish preliminary November and revised October current account data, 0900 GMT.

STATE BUDGET

The finance ministry will publish January central state budget data.

CEZ ON SLOVAK PLANS

The Czech electricity utility CEZ sales chief Alan Svoboda will present the company's plans in Slovakia this year, 0900 GMT.

GOVT MEETING

The caretaker cabinet will hold its weekly meeting, 0900 GMT. The government will debate changes to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) agreed by the EU leaders on Monday.

SLOVAKIA CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS NARROWS IN NOV

Slovakia's current account surplus narrowed in November after a preliminary surplus of 303 million euros ($397.36 million) in October due to a smaller foreign trade surplus and a wider income deficit, the central bank said on Tuesday.

SOCCER-WEISS QUITS AS SLOVAKIA COACH AFTER EURO 2012 FAILURE

Slovakia national soccer coach Vladimir Weiss, who steered the team to the 2010 World Cup, agreed with the Slovak Football Association (SFZ) to resign on Tuesday, in the wake of the team's failure to reach the finals of Euro 2012.

TENNIS-BRITAIN'S MURRAY TO SKIP DAVIS CUP TIE

Britain will have to do without their one world class player in their Davis Cup tie against Slovakia later this month after Andy Murray's decision to skip the clash in Glasgow.

INTELLIGENCE CONFIRMS WIRETAPING

Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) confirmed wiretaping of a flat in capital Bratislava, mentioned in an intelligence case investigating corruption in the politics, involving top politicians and private equity group Penta.

Sme, page 2

PROTESTERS WANT POLITICIANS TO GO

Leaders of a protest group 'Gorilla', a tens of millions euro 2005-2006 corruption scandal involving to politicians and private equity Penta, want politicians mentioned in the SIS intelligence report gone. New wave of protest meetings due on Friday.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 2

