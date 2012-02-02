BRATISLAVA Feb 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

SLOVAK SMER WOULD WIN MARCH ELECTION, POLL SHOWS

Slovakia's leftist Smer party is on track to win the March election by a wide margin, but would need at least one coalition partner to form a government, a survey conducted by polling agency FOCUS showed on Wednesday.

SLOVAK GOVT BACKS EURO BAILOUT FUND; LAWMAKERS TO VOTE

Slovakia's government backed early implementation of the euro zone's permanent bailout mechanism on Wednesday and referred the issue to parliament, which has review rights over the fund.

VOLKSWAGEN SLOVAKIA EYES MORE JOBS, OUTPUT BOOST

German carmaker Volkswagen will add a third production shift and create hundreds of jobs to boost production of its new small-size model in Slovakia.

JAN STATE BUDGET SURPLUS 98 MLN EUROS

The Slovak central state budget showed a surplus of 97.9 million euros ($128.16 million) in January, compared with a 17.7 million euro gap in the same period of 2011, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

SLOVAK NOV CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS 168 MLN EUROS

The Slovak current account showed a preliminary surplus of 168 million euros in November, narrower than a revised 308 million surplus in October, the central bank (NBS) said on Wednesday.

BANKS' PROFIT RISE SHARPLY

Profit of banks in Slovakia jumped by 33.8 percent to 674.2 million euros ($889.81 million) last year from 503.8 million euros in 2010, the Slovak Bank Association (SBA) said. Net interest yield revenue rose by 7 percent on the year.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

ELECTRICITY COSTS FOR BUSINESS SOAR

Electricity prices for small and medium businesses increased by around 20 percent in January, due to an end of the segment's regulation.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)