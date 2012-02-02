BRATISLAVA Feb 2 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
SLOVAK SMER WOULD WIN MARCH ELECTION, POLL SHOWS
Slovakia's leftist Smer party is on track to win the March
election by a wide margin, but would need at least one coalition
partner to form a government, a survey conducted by polling
agency FOCUS showed on Wednesday.
SLOVAK GOVT BACKS EURO BAILOUT FUND; LAWMAKERS TO VOTE
Slovakia's government backed early implementation of the
euro zone's permanent bailout mechanism on Wednesday and
referred the issue to parliament, which has review rights over
the fund.
VOLKSWAGEN SLOVAKIA EYES MORE JOBS, OUTPUT BOOST
German carmaker Volkswagen will add a third
production shift and create hundreds of jobs to boost production
of its new small-size model in Slovakia.
JAN STATE BUDGET SURPLUS 98 MLN EUROS
The Slovak central state budget showed a surplus of 97.9
million euros ($128.16 million) in January, compared with a 17.7
million euro gap in the same period of 2011, the finance
ministry said on Wednesday.
SLOVAK NOV CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS 168 MLN EUROS
The Slovak current account showed a preliminary surplus of
168 million euros in November, narrower than a revised 308
million surplus in October, the central bank (NBS) said on
Wednesday.
BANKS' PROFIT RISE SHARPLY
Profit of banks in Slovakia jumped by 33.8 percent to 674.2
million euros ($889.81 million) last year from 503.8 million
euros in 2010, the Slovak Bank Association (SBA) said. Net
interest yield revenue rose by 7 percent on the year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
ELECTRICITY COSTS FOR BUSINESS SOAR
Electricity prices for small and medium businesses increased
by around 20 percent in January, due to an end of the segment's
regulation.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
