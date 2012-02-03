BRATISLAVA Feb 3 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
'GORILLA' PROTEST
Thousands of Slovaks are expected to stage protests in
capital Bratislava and other Slovak towns, outraged by a
corruption scandal - codename 'Gorilla' - involving top
politicians, government officials and private equity group
Penta, 1500-1900 GMT.
EUROPE READIER THAN BEFORE AS RUSSIA GAS FLOWS SLOW
Several European countries reported reduced flows of Russian
gas on Thursday, as bitter cold caused soaring demand, and
although overall supplies were adequate the issue had echoes of
a 2009 crisis caused by tensions between Moscow and Ukraine.
related news
RUSSIAN GAS SUPPLY TO SLOVAKIA DROPS 30 PCT
Supply of Russian gas to Slovakia dropped by 30 percent on
Thursday, the Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel
(SPP) said, adding it can still secure full deliveries for all
clients.
related news
SLOVAKS TO HOLD TWO BOND AUCTIONS ON FEB 20-AGENCY
Slovakia will hold two bond auctions on Feb. 20 and plans to
sell around 200 million euros ($263.96 million) worth of the
bonds, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management
Agency (ARDAL) said on Thursday.
related news
VILLAGERS SCRAMBLE FOR FUEL IN EUROPE'S BIG CHILL
Hungarian villagers were scavenging for coal with their bare
hands on Thursday as a blast of Siberian air killed scores in
Eastern Europe and looked set to keep its icy grip on the
continent for another week.
related news
FLAT PRICES AT 4-YR LOWS
Prices of flats in Slovakia fell by around 3 percent last
year to a four-year low, the central bank data showed. Prices
were expected to continue to edge down slightly due to worries
about economic growth, employment and loan take-up.
Pravda, page 12
RADIOSHACK EYES SLOVAKIA
struggling U.S. electronics retailer RadioShack,
whose share hit a nearly three-year low this week, considers
entering of Slovakia's retail market a source close to the
matter said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
