BRATISLAVA Feb 6 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
T-BILLS AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management agency
will auction 343-day treasury bills, 1000-1030 GMT.
SLOVAKS PROTEST GRAFT AHEAD OF MARCH POLLS
Thousands of angry Slovaks marched through the capital
Bratislava and five major towns on Friday in protest at a major
corruption scandal which has rattled the outgoing centre-right
cabinet and boosted populist parties ahead of March elections.
RUSSIAN GAS SUPPLY FALLS FURTHER, EU SAYS NO CRISIS
Squeezed supply of Russian gas to some EU countries fell
further on Friday, the European Union's executive said, but
added the situation had not reached emergency levels despite
freezing temperatures gripping much of Europe.
RUSSIAN GAS SUPPLY TO SLOVAKIA DOWN 36 PCT
Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia fell around 36 percent on
Friday, Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP)
said, but added it could secure full deliveries for all clients.
EUROPEAN CHILL MOVES WEST, 122 DIE IN UKRAINE
Bitterly cold weather that has claimed hundreds of lives in
eastern Europe swept westwards over the continent on Saturday,
blanketing Rome's Colosseum with snow for the first time in
three decades and disrupting air and rail traffic.
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
RUSSIAL GAS SUPPLY DOWN FOR 4TH CONSECUTIVE DAY
Supply of Russian gas dropped by 27 percent on Sunday, the
fourth consecutive daily shortage, the Slovak gas utility SPP
said, adding it was tapping stored gas capacities to meet full
demand of its customers.
JOBS RISE
Number of new available jobs in Slovakia rose by half to
15,000 as the country's labour market benefits from sound volume
of industrial orders from the West despite economies performace
dented by the euro zone debt crisis.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
($1 = 0.7577 euros)
