BRATISLAVA Feb 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

T-BILLS AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management agency will auction 343-day treasury bills, 1000-1030 GMT.

SLOVAKS PROTEST GRAFT AHEAD OF MARCH POLLS

Thousands of angry Slovaks marched through the capital Bratislava and five major towns on Friday in protest at a major corruption scandal which has rattled the outgoing centre-right cabinet and boosted populist parties ahead of March elections.

RUSSIAN GAS SUPPLY FALLS FURTHER, EU SAYS NO CRISIS

Squeezed supply of Russian gas to some EU countries fell further on Friday, the European Union's executive said, but added the situation had not reached emergency levels despite freezing temperatures gripping much of Europe.

RUSSIAN GAS SUPPLY TO SLOVAKIA DOWN 36 PCT

Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia fell around 36 percent on Friday, Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) said, but added it could secure full deliveries for all clients.

EUROPEAN CHILL MOVES WEST, 122 DIE IN UKRAINE

Bitterly cold weather that has claimed hundreds of lives in eastern Europe swept westwards over the continent on Saturday, blanketing Rome's Colosseum with snow for the first time in three decades and disrupting air and rail traffic.

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts....

RUSSIAL GAS SUPPLY DOWN FOR 4TH CONSECUTIVE DAY

Supply of Russian gas dropped by 27 percent on Sunday, the fourth consecutive daily shortage, the Slovak gas utility SPP said, adding it was tapping stored gas capacities to meet full demand of its customers.

JOBS RISE

Number of new available jobs in Slovakia rose by half to 15,000 as the country's labour market benefits from sound volume of industrial orders from the West despite economies performace dented by the euro zone debt crisis.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

