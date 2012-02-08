BRATISLAVA Feb 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

The Statistics Office will publish December industrial output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a flat rise, following a 0.4 percent increase in November.

FOREIGN TRADE

The Statistics Office will publish December industrial output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 12.5 million euro deficit, following a preliminary 327.5 million euro surplus in November.

GOVT MEETING

The caretaker government will hold its weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.

KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN SLOVAKIA

The opposition leftist Smer party, led by popular former Prime Minister Robert Fico, is on track to win Slovakia's March election by a wide margin but would need at least one coalition partner to form a government, surveys show.

BANKS EYE SLOWER RISE IN LOANS

Private and corporate loans should rise slower this year, possibly stagnate, in reaction to a stressed situation in the economy and labour market suffering from lack of new jobs and jobless rate above 13 percent.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

KIA MOTORS HOPE FOR RISING SLOVAK PRODUCTION

Kia Motors Corp. hope it will produce more cars at its Slovak assembly plant this year compared with 2011 when production reached 252,000 vehicles, the head of the car maker's Slovak unit said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 17

