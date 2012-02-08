BRATISLAVA Feb 8 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
The Statistics Office will publish December industrial
output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a flat rise, following
a 0.4 percent increase in November.
FOREIGN TRADE
The Statistics Office will publish December industrial
output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 12.5 million euro
deficit, following a preliminary 327.5 million euro surplus in
November.
GOVT MEETING
The caretaker government will hold its weekly meeting, no
major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.
KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN SLOVAKIA
The opposition leftist Smer party, led by popular former
Prime Minister Robert Fico, is on track to win Slovakia's March
election by a wide margin but would need at least one coalition
partner to form a government, surveys show.
BANKS EYE SLOWER RISE IN LOANS
Private and corporate loans should rise slower this year,
possibly stagnate, in reaction to a stressed situation in the
economy and labour market suffering from lack of new jobs and
jobless rate above 13 percent.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
KIA MOTORS HOPE FOR RISING SLOVAK PRODUCTION
Kia Motors Corp. hope it will produce more cars
at its Slovak assembly plant this year compared with 2011 when
production reached 252,000 vehicles, the head of the car maker's
Slovak unit said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
