BRATISLAVA Feb 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

FINMIN ON GREECE, SLOVAK ECONOMY

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference to comment on current negotiations of international creditors with Greece, Slovak economic outlook, 1130 GMT.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament continues its last session ahead of March election, 0800 GMT.

SLOVAK DEC IND OUTPUT +0.9 PCT Y/Y, BEATS FCASTS

Slovak industrial output rose by a faster-than-expected 0.9 percent year-on-year in December, accelerating from November's 0.4 percent gain, which marked a two-year low, the Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

related news

SLOVAK DEC FOREIGN TRADE SURPLUS EUR 82.1 MLN

The Slovak foreign trade balance showed a 82.1 million euro ($108.72 million) surplus in December, after a revised 303.5 million euro surplus in November, the Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

SDKU ATTACKS PARTNER CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATS

SDKU party of the outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, attacked its long-term partner, the Christian Democrats (KDH), saying it was flirting with an idea to form a coalition with centre-left Smer party, a rival to both of them. KDH dismissed such accusations.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 2

MONEY LAUNDERING

Interior Minister Daniel Lipsic slammed Slovak private equity group Penta for thwarting investigation into a major corruption case involving Penta and top state officials. Lipsic suspect by Penta-run Privat Banka of money laundering.

Sme, page 1

GORILLA PROTEST

Some 2,000 Slovaks attended a prostest meeting in central Slovak town of Banska Bystrica, the latest in a series of protests calling for investigation into major corruption scandal - nicknamed 'Gorilla' - involving top politicians and wealthy private equity group.

Sme, page 3

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402, or +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)