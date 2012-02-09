BRATISLAVA Feb 9 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
FINMIN ON GREECE, SLOVAK ECONOMY
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference to
comment on current negotiations of international creditors with
Greece, Slovak economic outlook, 1130 GMT.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament continues its last session ahead of March
election, 0800 GMT.
SLOVAK DEC IND OUTPUT +0.9 PCT Y/Y, BEATS FCASTS
Slovak industrial output rose by a faster-than-expected 0.9
percent year-on-year in December, accelerating from November's
0.4 percent gain, which marked a two-year low, the Statistics
Office said on Wednesday.
SLOVAK DEC FOREIGN TRADE SURPLUS EUR 82.1 MLN
The Slovak foreign trade balance showed a 82.1 million euro
($108.72 million) surplus in December, after a revised 303.5
million euro surplus in November, the Statistics Office said on
Wednesday.
SDKU ATTACKS PARTNER CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATS
SDKU party of the outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova,
attacked its long-term partner, the Christian Democrats (KDH),
saying it was flirting with an idea to form a coalition with
centre-left Smer party, a rival to both of them. KDH dismissed
such accusations.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
MONEY LAUNDERING
Interior Minister Daniel Lipsic slammed Slovak private
equity group Penta for thwarting investigation into a major
corruption case involving Penta and top state officials. Lipsic
suspect by Penta-run Privat Banka of money laundering.
Sme, page 1
GORILLA PROTEST
Some 2,000 Slovaks attended a prostest meeting in central
Slovak town of Banska Bystrica, the latest in a series of
protests calling for investigation into major corruption scandal
- nicknamed 'Gorilla' - involving top politicians and wealthy
private equity group.
Sme, page 3
