BRATISLAVA Feb 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

'GORILLA' PROTEST MEETING

Thousands of Slovaks are expected to stage a protest meeting in capital Bratislava, third rally this year, angered over a major corruption scandal - codename 'Gorilla' - involving top politicians and a wealthy private equity group, 1500 GMT.

GREECE'S PROMISES, PLEDGES NO LONGER ENOUGH-SLOVAK FINMIN

Greece must accept a cut in public and private wages to avoid a messy default and deliver on promises because pledges made to international lenders are no longer enough to secure necessary funding, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.

SLOVAKIA TO BUY BACK 2012 BONDS ON FEB. 13

The Slovak finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Thursday it will hold an auction on Feb. 13 to buy back an undisclosed amount of 2012 state bonds ahead of their maturity.

