BRATISLAVA Feb 10 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
'GORILLA' PROTEST MEETING
Thousands of Slovaks are expected to stage a protest meeting
in capital Bratislava, third rally this year, angered over a
major corruption scandal - codename 'Gorilla' - involving top
politicians and a wealthy private equity group, 1500 GMT.
GREECE'S PROMISES, PLEDGES NO LONGER ENOUGH-SLOVAK FINMIN
Greece must accept a cut in public and private wages to
avoid a messy default and deliver on promises because pledges
made to international lenders are no longer enough to secure
necessary funding, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on
Thursday.
SLOVAKIA TO BUY BACK 2012 BONDS ON FEB. 13
The Slovak finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management
Agency (ARDAL) said on Thursday it will hold an auction on Feb.
13 to buy back an undisclosed amount of 2012 state bonds ahead
of their maturity.
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402,
or +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)