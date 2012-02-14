BRATISLAVA, Feb 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

FINMIN ON TAX COLLECTION

The finance ministry will present new tax collection outlook for this year, 1030 GMT.

FUTURE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Leaders of Slovakia's strongest political parties will attend a round-table to unveil its tax, fiscal policy, business policies plans ahead of March 10 election, 1500 GMT.

MOODY'S WARNS UK, FRANCE, AUSTRIA OVER AAA RATING; CUTS OTHERS

Rating agency Moody's warned on Monday it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria, and it downgraded six other European nations including Italy, Spain and Portugal, citing growing risks from Europe's debt crisis.

JAN HEADLINE INFLATION WELL ABOVE FCAST

Slovak consumer prices rose a faster than expected 1.4 percent month-on-month in January, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.9 percent and down from 4.4 percent in December, the Statistics Office said on Monday.

SLOVAKIA BUYS BACK EUR 186.8 MLN OF 2012 BONDS

Slovakia bought back 186.8 million euros ($246.37 million) worth of 2012 zero-coupon state bonds in a repurchase operation, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Monday.

SAS WANTS CENTRE-RIGHT COALITION

The liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, led by free marketer Richard Sulik, wants a centre-right coalition after March election.

SaS, which triggered a collapse of the outgoing cabinet in October last year, see room for agreement on euro zone bailout funds, which the party strongly criticise and opposes.

Sme, page 2

