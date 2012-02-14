BRATISLAVA, Feb 14 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
FINMIN ON TAX COLLECTION
The finance ministry will present new tax collection outlook
for this year, 1030 GMT.
FUTURE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Leaders of Slovakia's strongest political parties will
attend a round-table to unveil its tax, fiscal policy, business
policies plans ahead of March 10 election, 1500 GMT.
MOODY'S WARNS UK, FRANCE, AUSTRIA OVER AAA RATING; CUTS
OTHERS
Rating agency Moody's warned on Monday it may cut the
triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria, and
it downgraded six other European nations including Italy, Spain
and Portugal, citing growing risks from Europe's debt crisis.
related news
JAN HEADLINE INFLATION WELL ABOVE FCAST
Slovak consumer prices rose a faster than expected 1.4
percent month-on-month in January, putting the annual inflation
rate at 3.9 percent and down from 4.4 percent in December, the
Statistics Office said on Monday.
related news
SLOVAKIA BUYS BACK EUR 186.8 MLN OF 2012 BONDS
Slovakia bought back 186.8 million euros ($246.37 million)
worth of 2012 zero-coupon state bonds in a repurchase operation,
the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) said on Monday.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
SAS WANTS CENTRE-RIGHT COALITION
The liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, led by free
marketer Richard Sulik, wants a centre-right coalition after
March election.
SaS, which triggered a collapse of the outgoing cabinet in
October last year, see room for agreement on euro zone bailout
funds, which the party strongly criticise and opposes.
Sme, page 2
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402,
or +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)