SLOVAKIA AFTER ELECTION

Senior officials from seven strongest political parties will debate on Slovakia's outlook after March 10, election, 0830 GMT.

EU SEEKS LEGAL OPINION ON GLOBAL COPYRIGHT PACT

The European Union's executive said on Wednesday it would refer a disputed global agreement to tackle online piracy to the bloc's highest court to check whether it complies with EU fundamental rights.

GOVT DELAYS SUBSIDY FOR SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova suspended approval of 28 million euros subsidy for South Korean Samsung Electronics , challenging the nature of company's business plan and eligibility to seek state aid.

SLOVAKS OK FISCAL COMPACT

Slovak government approved European fiscal compact approved by European Union leaders, seeking a more sound and healthy public finance environment.

