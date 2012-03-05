BRATISLAVA, March 5 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
T-BILLS AUCTION
The Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will
auction 315-day treasury bills, 1000 GMT.
EUROPE CLOSER TO BITING AUTO OVERCAPACITY BULLET
Europe's car industry is edging closer to making painful and
costly production cuts that industry executives acknowledge are
the only way of nursing loss-making businesses back to health.
related news
PSA SCALES DOWN SLOVAK PRODUCTION PLANS
French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen expects to
make 240,000 cars in Slovakia this year, down from previous
300,000 units, the Slovak unit said. The company, which made
185,000 car in 2011, suffers from competitors portfolio,
analysts say.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
