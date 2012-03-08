BRATISLAVA, March 8 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
The Statistics Office will publish January industrial output
data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 0.3 percent drop, showing a
first decline since October 2009.
ORANGE SLOVAKIA RESULTS
Slovakia's largest mobile telecommunication service operator
Orange Slovakia, unit of France Telecom, will present
2011 financial results, 0930 GMT.
CZECH EPH SEEKS E.ON, GDF STAKE IN SLOVAK GAS FIRM
Closely held Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy
Holding (EPH) has held talks with GDF Suez GSZ.PA and E.ON
EONGn.DE to buy their stakes in Slovak natural gas import and
transit firm SPP, an EPH spokesman said on Wednesday.
related news
PREVIEW-SLOVAKS SET TO DUMP CENTRE-RIGHT AFTER GRAFT
Slovakia's centre-right coalition leaders face electoral
humiliation on Saturday at the hands of voters angry at a major
corruption scandal, returning to power a left-wing, pro-European
party that promises to tax the rich.
related news
U.S. STEEL EYES JOB CUTS IN SLOVAKIA
U.S. Steel Corp. plans to 1,655 jobs at its Slovak
unit in eastern Slovak town of Kosice by 2015, where it employs
some 13,000 workers. Majority should be people leaving for
pension.
Sme, page 8
