BRATISLAVA, March 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

The Statistics Office will publish January industrial output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 0.3 percent drop, showing a first decline since October 2009.

ORANGE SLOVAKIA RESULTS

Slovakia's largest mobile telecommunication service operator Orange Slovakia, unit of France Telecom, will present 2011 financial results, 0930 GMT.

CZECH EPH SEEKS E.ON, GDF STAKE IN SLOVAK GAS FIRM

Closely held Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) has held talks with GDF Suez GSZ.PA and E.ON EONGn.DE to buy their stakes in Slovak natural gas import and transit firm SPP, an EPH spokesman said on Wednesday.

PREVIEW-SLOVAKS SET TO DUMP CENTRE-RIGHT AFTER GRAFT

Slovakia's centre-right coalition leaders face electoral humiliation on Saturday at the hands of voters angry at a major corruption scandal, returning to power a left-wing, pro-European party that promises to tax the rich.

U.S. STEEL EYES JOB CUTS IN SLOVAKIA

U.S. Steel Corp. plans to 1,655 jobs at its Slovak unit in eastern Slovak town of Kosice by 2015, where it employs some 13,000 workers. Majority should be people leaving for pension.

Sme, page 8

