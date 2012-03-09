BRATISLAVA, March 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

FOREIGN TRADE

The Statistics Office will publish January foreign trade balance, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 371.7 million euro surplus, following a 82.1 million euro surplus in December.

JAN IND OUTPUT BEATS FCASTS ON COLD WEATHER

Bitterly cold weather pushed Slovak industrial output higher by a much faster-than-expected 7.0 percent year-on-year in January, following a revised 0.8 percent increase in December, data showed on Thursday.

related news

FAIRTRADE EYES GROWTH IN EMERGING MARKETS

Global sales of goods under the ethical Fairtrade label will rise in 2012 as the multi-billion-euro business expands its emerging-market operations, a senior Fairtrade International executive said.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

SMER'S LEAD CEMENTED AHEAD SATURDAY VOTE

The centre-left Smer party of ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico retained with 40 percent support a wide lead ahead of its rightist rival ahead of Saturday's parliamentary election. Smer however, would need at least one coalition partner to form a government, a survey by polling agency MVK showed.

Sme, page 3

ENEL DELAYS MOCHOVCE COMPLETION

Italy's power utility Enel will delay completion of two block at its Slovak nuclear power plant in Mochovce by one year into 2013 and 2014 respectively due to slippage in construction works and European stress tests, Enel's CEO Fulvio Conti said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

CONSTRUCTION DOWN, AGAIN

Construction output fell by 8 percent on the year in January, down 7.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis compared with December, the Statistics Office data showed. It rose by 6.4 percent on the year in December.

Sme, page 10

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402, or +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)