BRATISLAVA, March 22 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
NEW SLOVAK PM OPEN TO DEBATE ON EURO FUNDS MERGER
Slovakia's incoming Prime Minister Robert Fico said on
Wednesday he was open to a debate about boosting the euro zone's
safety net by combining its two rescue funds but said more work
was needed before any discussion on common regional bonds.
INCOMING SLOVAK PM PLANS CUTS, TAXES TO CURB DEFICIT
Slovakia's incoming centre-left government is ready to cap
spending to help the euro zone member hit a budget deficit
target threatened by lower economic growth this year, the man
set to be prime minister said on Wednesday.
STATE SUBSIDY FOR SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS DELAYED
The outgoing government of Iveta Radicova delayed, again,
approval of a 28 million euro state subsidy for South Korea's
Samsung Electronics Co planing to modernise its
Slovak TVs production and preserve 950 jobs.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
VOLKSWAGEN SMALL-SIZE MODEL PRODUCTION
German car group Volkswagen launched production of 5-door
version of its new small-size model Up! at its Slovak assembly
plant near capital Bratislava. This model is expected to have a
50 percent share on the overall Up! production.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
