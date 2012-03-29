BRATISLAVA, March 29 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
SLOVAKS CONTINUE TO FRONTLOAD BORROWING ON SOUND MKT MOOD
Slovakia sold 425 million Swiss francs ($468.50 million)
worth of two new bonds on Wednesday and continued to take
advantage of sound investors' demand, improving markets
conditions which help to frontload the euro zone country's
borrowing plans.
SLOVAK JAN CURRENT ACCOUNT IN 16 MLN EURO SURPLUS
The Slovak current account showed a preliminary surplus of
16 million euros ($21.32 million) in January, compared with a
revised 154 million euro deficit in December, the central bank
(NBS) said on Wednesday.
PSA ADDS JOBS IN SLOVAKIA
French PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to add 900 new
jobs at its Slovak assembly plant in May, a move related to
boosting production of the compact Peugeot 208 model, the Slovak
unit said.
Sme, page 7
FICO UNVEILS NEW MINISTERS
Incoming Prime Minister Robert Fico said former Finance
Minister Jan Pociatek will become transport minister and Jan
Richter, senior official in Fico's leftist Smer party, will head
ministry of labour and social affairs.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
