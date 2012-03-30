BRATISLAVA, March 30 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
GOVERNMENT LIST
Incoming Prime Minister Robert Fico is expected to present
his new cabinet after a board meeting of his leftist Smer party
in central Slovak town of Banska Bystrica.
SLOVAK DEBT AGENCY SAYS HAPPY WITH SWISS BOND SALE
Slovakia's Swiss franc bond offering on Wednesday was part
of the country's diversification strategy and was "very
successful", the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL)
said on Thursday.
PRIVATE PENSIONS
Incoming Finance Minister Peter Kazimir wants a debate about
set-up of the state run and private pension systems and change
the system accordingly to secure long-term sustainability of the
pension system, flow of cash into the private pillar should
fall.
Sme, page 10
