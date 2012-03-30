BRATISLAVA, March 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

GOVERNMENT LIST

Incoming Prime Minister Robert Fico is expected to present his new cabinet after a board meeting of his leftist Smer party in central Slovak town of Banska Bystrica.

SLOVAK DEBT AGENCY SAYS HAPPY WITH SWISS BOND SALE

Slovakia's Swiss franc bond offering on Wednesday was part of the country's diversification strategy and was "very successful", the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Thursday.

PRIVATE PENSIONS

Incoming Finance Minister Peter Kazimir wants a debate about set-up of the state run and private pension systems and change the system accordingly to secure long-term sustainability of the pension system, flow of cash into the private pillar should fall.

Sme, page 10

