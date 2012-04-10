BRATISLAVA, April 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

FISCAL CONSOLIDATION

Prime Minister Robert Fico, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir and the central bank Governor Jozef Makuch will hold a joint news conference to comment on fiscal consolidation plans, outlook, 0730 GMT.

BUSINESS SECTOR ON GOVT AGENDA

The economy ministry and employers' associations will hold a news conference comment on preparations of the new government programme, their ideas, 1100 GMT.

FEB FOREIGN TRADE SURPLUS EUR 347.7 MLN

The Slovak foreign trade balance showed a much bigger-than-expected preliminary 347.7 million euro ($456.10 million) surplus in February, after a revised 263.9 million euro surplus in January, the Statistics Office said on Thursday.

PENTA BIDS FOR INSOLVENT DRUGSTORE CHAIN SCHLECKER

Private equity firm Penta Investments has made an offer for German insolvent drug store chain Schlecker, less than a month after buying a 40 percent stake in Polish retailer EM&F.

FEWER E.EUROPEAN WORKERS THAN EXPECTED MOVE TO GERMANY

Far fewer workers from eastern Europe than expected have moved to Germany since its labour market was opened to former communist states almost a year ago, the head of Germany's labour office said on Saturday.

J&T EYES POSTOVA BANKA CONTROL

Slovak private equity group J&T will acquire 75-80 percent share in Slovak Postova Banka for more than 220 million euros from rival private equity Istrokapital. J&T wants to boost its retail banking portfolio.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

LEONI CUTS JOBS IN SLOVAKIA

German car parts supplier Leoni plans to cut around 400 jobs in Slovakia due to weaker orders and re-location of product to its second Slovak site in Trencin and to Serbia. Leoni employs around 2,800 workers in Slovakia.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

