BRATISLAVA, May 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The cabinet will hold its regular weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0700 GMT.

CONFIDENCE VOTE

The parliament will start its session and debate the four-year programme of the new government of Robert Fico. A confidence vote tied with vote on the programme is expected later this week, 1100 GMT.

JAN-APRIL BUDGET

The finance ministry will publish central state budget date for the January to April period.

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

BMW EYES ELECTRIC CAR INVESTMENT IN SLOVAKIA

Germany's car maker BMW considers to build an assembly plant for electric cars in eastern Slovakia and help to create around 30,000 new jobs, sources close to the matter said. Neither the company, nor Slovak officials confirmed ongoing talks.

Sme, page 6

BANKS' Q1 PROFIT DOWN BY 19 PCT

Net profit of Slovak banks fell by 19 percent on the year to 142 million euro ($187.80 million) in the first quarter if the year, down from 175 million euros in the same period of 2011, mainly due to lower trading revenue, bank levy and an increased number of valuation allowances, the bank association said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 17

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting by Prague newsroom)