BRATISLAVA, May 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

CONFIDENCE VOTE

The parliament will continue to debate the four-year programme of the new government of Robert Fico. A confidence vote tied with vote on the programme is expected later this week, 0700 GMT.

ICELAND LOOKS TO EXTEND DOLLAR CURVE - IFR

The Republic of Iceland has opened books on a 10-year dollar benchmark bond as it looks to extend the maturity of its debt following a return to syndicated bond markets last summer for the first time since 2008 when its banking sector collapsed.

MORE AUSTERITY NEEDED

Slovak government will have to find additional austerity measures worth around 144 million euros ($189.40 million) to bring the deficit to 4.6 percent this year as planned, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said, adding the gap would be 4.8 percent without any action.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

HIGHER EXCISE TAXES

The finance ministry considers higher excise taxes on tobacco, beer and wine products as soon as this summer to boost state budget revenue in order to cut fiscal deficit as planned. Spending cuts will be part of austerity measures.

Sme, page 7

VINCI'S EUROVIA TO GET 126 MLN EUR HIGHWAY PROJECT

Slovak construction company Eurovia SK, member of France's largest construction and concessions company Vinci, is expected to build a highway project in eastern Slovakia worth around 126.2 million euros. Eurovia declined to confirm, adding it was still in talks with the government.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

PROPERTY PRICES CONTINUE TO FALL

Slovak residential property prices continued to fall in the last quarter of the last year as the country's real estate market weathers impacts of the euro zone crisis on demand, labour market, the central bank data showed.

Sme, page 8

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)