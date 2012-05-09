BRATISLAVA, May 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
MARCH FOREIGN TRADE
The statistics office will publish March and revised
February foreign trade balance data, 0700 GMT. Analysts expected
a 308.3 million euro surplus, following a 347.7 million euro
surplus in Feb.
CONFIDENCE VOTE
The parliament will continue to debate and later vote on the
government programme, traditionally tied with a confidence vote
in the new cabinet, 0700 GMT.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, no
major economic items on agenda, 0800 GMT.
EU SAYS SLOVAK TELEKOM MAY HAVE BREACHED ANTITRUST RULES
European antitrust regulators have charged Slovak Telekom
and its parent, Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE, for possible
breaches of regulations in the wholesale broadband market in
Slovakia.
SLOVAKIA STUN U.S., CANADA SWEEP ASIDE FRANCE
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Andrej Sekera struck the
game-winning goal as Slovakia stunned the United States 4-2 on
Monday to claim their first victory at the world ice hockey
championships.
VINCI'S EUROVIA WINS 126 MLN EUR HIGHWAY PROJECT
Slovak construction company Eurovia SK, member of France's
largest construction and concessions company Vinci,
was awarded to build a highway project in eastern Slovakia worth
around 126.2 million euros ($164.00 million). The construction
should end by November 2015.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa)