BRATISLAVA, May 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

MARCH FOREIGN TRADE

The statistics office will publish March and revised February foreign trade balance data, 0700 GMT. Analysts expected a 308.3 million euro surplus, following a 347.7 million euro surplus in Feb.

CONFIDENCE VOTE

The parliament will continue to debate and later vote on the government programme, traditionally tied with a confidence vote in the new cabinet, 0700 GMT.

GOVT MEETING

The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0800 GMT.

EU SAYS SLOVAK TELEKOM MAY HAVE BREACHED ANTITRUST RULES

European antitrust regulators have charged Slovak Telekom and its parent, Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE, for possible breaches of regulations in the wholesale broadband market in Slovakia.

SLOVAKIA STUN U.S., CANADA SWEEP ASIDE FRANCE

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Andrej Sekera struck the game-winning goal as Slovakia stunned the United States 4-2 on Monday to claim their first victory at the world ice hockey championships.

VINCI'S EUROVIA WINS 126 MLN EUR HIGHWAY PROJECT

Slovak construction company Eurovia SK, member of France's largest construction and concessions company Vinci, was awarded to build a highway project in eastern Slovakia worth around 126.2 million euros ($164.00 million). The construction should end by November 2015.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

