BRATISLAVA, May 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVT MEETING

The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0800 GMT.

EU-NORM INFLATION

The country's statistics office will publish April EU-norm inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the month, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.6 percent.

SLOVAK GOVT WINS TAX-THE-RICH AUSTERITY VOTE

Slovakia's parliament approved as expected a four-year government programme on Tuesday aimed at curbing a widening fiscal deficit, mainly through higher taxes on the rich while shielding poorer Slovaks from the euro zone crisis.

TRACKING GERMANY, SLOVAK GDP POWERS AHEAD IN Q1

Slovakia's export-driven economy expanded by a much faster-than-expected 0.8 percent in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, boosted by new car production but a touch below 0.9 percent the previous quarter, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

CBANK SAYS Q1 PRELIM GROWTH BEATS EXPECTATIONS

Slovakia's growth in the first quarter exceeded the central bank's expectations, the bank said on Tuesday, adding it was driven by foreign trade while there was a slight rebound in domestic demand.

FRANCE FALL SHORT, SLOVAKS PROGRESS AT WORLDS

Slovakia's Branko Radivojevic scored twice to break French hearts and claim the final quarter-final berth at the ice hockey world championships on Tuesday.

CYCLING-SAGAN THREE-PEATS AT TOUR OF CALIFORNIA

Peter Sagan extended his overall lead in the Tour of California when he won Tuesday's third stage in a sprint finish, completing a rare hat-trick of stage wins in North America's most prestigious cycling event.

SLOVANFT'S Q1 REVENUE UP

Slovak refiner Slovnaft, unit of Hungary's MOL , reported a 2 percent rise in revenue to 1.1 billion euros ($1.41 billion) in the first quarter.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

