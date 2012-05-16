GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on Trump policy bets; S&P breaks $20 trillion
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
BRATISLAVA, May 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0800 GMT.
EU-NORM INFLATION
The country's statistics office will publish April EU-norm inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the month, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.6 percent.
SLOVAK GOVT WINS TAX-THE-RICH AUSTERITY VOTE
Slovakia's parliament approved as expected a four-year government programme on Tuesday aimed at curbing a widening fiscal deficit, mainly through higher taxes on the rich while shielding poorer Slovaks from the euro zone crisis.
related news
TRACKING GERMANY, SLOVAK GDP POWERS AHEAD IN Q1
Slovakia's export-driven economy expanded by a much faster-than-expected 0.8 percent in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, boosted by new car production but a touch below 0.9 percent the previous quarter, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
related news
CBANK SAYS Q1 PRELIM GROWTH BEATS EXPECTATIONS
Slovakia's growth in the first quarter exceeded the central bank's expectations, the bank said on Tuesday, adding it was driven by foreign trade while there was a slight rebound in domestic demand.
related news
FRANCE FALL SHORT, SLOVAKS PROGRESS AT WORLDS
Slovakia's Branko Radivojevic scored twice to break French hearts and claim the final quarter-final berth at the ice hockey world championships on Tuesday.
related news
CYCLING-SAGAN THREE-PEATS AT TOUR OF CALIFORNIA
Peter Sagan extended his overall lead in the Tour of California when he won Tuesday's third stage in a sprint finish, completing a rare hat-trick of stage wins in North America's most prestigious cycling event.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================
SLOVANFT'S Q1 REVENUE UP
Slovak refiner Slovnaft, unit of Hungary's MOL , reported a 2 percent rise in revenue to 1.1 billion euros ($1.41 billion) in the first quarter.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.7828 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 13 The evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living down river from the tallest dam in the United States remains in effect but officials are working on a plan to allow the residents to return to their homes, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Monday.
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January