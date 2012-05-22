BRATISLAVA, May 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

AUSTERITY PACKAGE

Prime Minister Robert Fico and Finance Minister Peter Kazimir are expected to unveil details and measures of a planned austerity package, which should also include personal and corporate income tax hikes.

FRANCE PRESSES FOR EURO AREA BONDS AS CRISIS SALVE

France's Francois Hollande will push a proposal for mutualising European debt at an informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels this week, increasing pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to drop her opposition to the idea.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told his parliamentarians on Monday he would support the French position.

FITCH AFFIRMS SLOVAKIA RATINGS

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovakia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlook on both ratings is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Slovakia's Short-term rating of 'F1' and Country Ceiling of 'AAA'.

SLOVAKIA SELLS CHF 75 MLN 2022 BONDS

Slovakia sold 75 million Swiss francs ($79.45 million) worth of 10-year 2.75 percent coupon state bonds on Monday, the country's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.

APRIL JOBLESS RATE DROPS TO 13.4 PCT

Slovakia's jobless rate edged down slightly faster than expected to 13.40 percent in April from 13.69 percent in March, the country's labour office said on Monday.

ECONMIN BACKS SLOVAK TELEKOM STAKE SALE

Slovakia should sell its minority 49 percent stake in telecommunication company Slovak Telekom, run by Deutsche Telekom, Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky said. The previous government of Iveta Radicova had started to work on a possible sale last year.

Sme, page 3

LESS FUNDS FOR PRIVATE PENSIONS FUNDS

Slovakia will cut size of contributions to the country's private pension funds next January below current 9 percent, currently channeled from Slovaks' income to their private accounts. Another 09 percent go into state-run pension system.

Sme, page 1

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT SITUATION WORST IN DECADE

Conditions and environment of Slovakia's business sectors is the worst in the past 11 year due to always-changing legislation, weak law enforcement or planned tax hikes, the Slovak Business Association said.

Hospodarske Noviny

