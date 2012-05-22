BRATISLAVA, May 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
AUSTERITY PACKAGE
Prime Minister Robert Fico and Finance Minister Peter
Kazimir are expected to unveil details and measures of a planned
austerity package, which should also include personal and
corporate income tax hikes.
FRANCE PRESSES FOR EURO AREA BONDS AS CRISIS SALVE
France's Francois Hollande will push a proposal for
mutualising European debt at an informal summit of EU leaders in
Brussels this week, increasing pressure on German Chancellor
Angela Merkel to drop her opposition to the idea.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told his parliamentarians
on Monday he would support the French position.
FITCH AFFIRMS SLOVAKIA RATINGS
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovakia's Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlook
on both ratings is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed
Slovakia's Short-term rating of 'F1' and Country Ceiling of
'AAA'.
SLOVAKIA SELLS CHF 75 MLN 2022 BONDS
Slovakia sold 75 million Swiss francs ($79.45 million) worth
of 10-year 2.75 percent coupon state bonds on Monday, the
country's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.
APRIL JOBLESS RATE DROPS TO 13.4 PCT
Slovakia's jobless rate edged down slightly
faster than expected to 13.40 percent in April from 13.69
percent in March, the country's labour office said on Monday.
ECONMIN BACKS SLOVAK TELEKOM STAKE SALE
Slovakia should sell its minority 49 percent stake in
telecommunication company Slovak Telekom, run by Deutsche
Telekom, Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky said. The
previous government of Iveta Radicova had started to work on a
possible sale last year.
Sme, page 3
LESS FUNDS FOR PRIVATE PENSIONS FUNDS
Slovakia will cut size of contributions to the country's
private pension funds next January below current 9 percent,
currently channeled from Slovaks' income to their private
accounts. Another 09 percent go into state-run pension system.
Sme, page 1
BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT SITUATION WORST IN DECADE
Conditions and environment of Slovakia's business sectors is
the worst in the past 11 year due to always-changing
legislation, weak law enforcement or planned tax hikes, the
Slovak Business Association said.
Hospodarske Noviny
