FICO MEETS MERKEL

Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet his German counterpart Angela Merkel in Berlin to debate current euro zone and business issues.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament continues its June session, 0700 GMT.

BUDGET DEFICIT CONTINUES TO WIDEN IN JUNE

The Slovak year-to-date central state budget deficit widened in June to 2.325 billion euros ($2.95 billion), above the 1.577 billion gap in the same period of 2011, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN BULLISH ABOUT SLOVAK UNIT OUTLOOK

The Slovak unit of German automaker Volkswagen kept a bullish outlook for this and the coming year, expecting production close to full capacity of 400,000 cars, mainly thanks to strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUV).

CAR REGISTRATION TAX

Slovaks buying expensive and luxury cars could pay a registration fee worth up to 3,000 euros ($3,800) to help the government to boost state budget revenue, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said. Employers warned the fee could hit small business vans and hurt business.

The finance ministry wants raise 6.6 million euros this year thanks to the measure.

Sme, page 1

EUSTREAM SALE

Gas utility SPP, run by E.ON Ruhrgas and GDF Suez , consider a sale of Eustream, its unit in charge of Russian gas transit through Slovakia to the West. The government, holding a majority but non-controlling stake, wants more time to study such an option.

Hospodarske Noviny

