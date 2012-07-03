BRATISLAVA, July 3 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
FICO MEETS MERKEL
Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet his German counterpart
Angela Merkel in Berlin to debate current euro zone and business
issues.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament continues its June session, 0700 GMT.
BUDGET DEFICIT CONTINUES TO WIDEN IN JUNE
The Slovak year-to-date central state budget deficit widened
in June to 2.325 billion euros ($2.95 billion), above the 1.577
billion gap in the same period of 2011, the Finance Ministry
said on Monday.
related news
VOLKSWAGEN BULLISH ABOUT SLOVAK UNIT OUTLOOK
The Slovak unit of German automaker Volkswagen
kept a bullish outlook for this and the coming year, expecting
production close to full capacity of 400,000 cars, mainly thanks
to strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUV).
related news
CAR REGISTRATION TAX
Slovaks buying expensive and luxury cars could pay a
registration fee worth up to 3,000 euros ($3,800) to help the
government to boost state budget revenue, Finance Minister Peter
Kazimir said. Employers warned the fee could hit small business
vans and hurt business.
The finance ministry wants raise 6.6 million euros this year
thanks to the measure.
Sme, page 1
EUSTREAM SALE
Gas utility SPP, run by E.ON Ruhrgas and GDF Suez
, consider a sale of Eustream, its unit in charge of
Russian gas transit through Slovakia to the West. The
government, holding a majority but non-controlling stake, wants
more time to study such an option.
Hospodarske Noviny
