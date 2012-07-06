BRATISLAVA, July 6 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

GOVT MEETING

The government will hold its weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0800 GMT.

European crisis, costs dent U.S. Steel in Slovakia

U.S. Steel Corp's Slovak unit, hit by Europe's debt crisis and rising costs for energy and raw materials, slumped to an annual loss in 2011 and warned that the region's steel market would remain volatile this year.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

VOLKSWAGEN EXTENDS SLOVAK NON-STOP PRODUCTION

Germany's car maker Volkswagen will extend a four-shift non-stop production at its Slovak assembly plant until the end of this year. There will be a regular two-week summer holiday until Aug. 12, the Slovak unit said.

Hospodarske Noviny

ARRIVA EYES SLOVAKIA

Carrier Deutsche Bahn's unit Arriva, operating bus lines in Slovakia, expressed interest to expand and enter the country's railway passenger services.

Sme, page 6

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch

News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)