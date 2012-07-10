BRATISLAVA, July 10 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
MAY INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
The Statistics Office will publish preliminary May and
revised April industrial output data, 0700 GMT. Analysts
surveyed by Reuters expected a 9.2 percent expansion in May
after a preliminary 10.9 percent rise in April.
MAY TRADE IN MUCH WIDER SURPLUS THAN EXPECTED
The Slovak trade balance showed a much wider-than-expected
560.1 million euro ($689.31 million) surplus in May after a
revised 444.6 million euro surplus in April.
related news
SLOVAKIA SELLS EUR 48.5 MLN WORTH OF 2025 BONDS
Slovakia sold 48.5 million euros ($59.69 million) worth of
4.35 percent state bonds due October 2025 SK141025216= at an
auction on Monday.
related news
SLOVAKIA SELLS 246.8 MLN EURO WORTH OF ONE-YR T-BILLS
Slovakia sold 246.8 million euros ($303.74 million) worth of
one-year treasury bills at an auction on Monday
related news
SLOVAKS WANT SPAIN AID PACKAGE CONDITIONALITY
Slovakia wants a direct supervision by the EFSF and ESM
representatives over a fund aimed to restructure Spanish ailing
banks. Slovaks will also demand a ban on dividend and bonuses
payouts for top managers of these banks, the finance ministry's
spokesman Radko Kuruc said.
Hospodarske Noviny
GROUPON EYES SLOVAKIA, CZECH REPUBLIC
The Chicago-based fledgling company Groupon Inc. eyes
Slovakia and Czech republic for a possible investment to expand
its business activities, a source familiar with the matter said.
Hospodarske Noviny
