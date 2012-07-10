BRATISLAVA, July 10 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

MAY INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

The Statistics Office will publish preliminary May and revised April industrial output data, 0700 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected a 9.2 percent expansion in May after a preliminary 10.9 percent rise in April.

MAY TRADE IN MUCH WIDER SURPLUS THAN EXPECTED

The Slovak trade balance showed a much wider-than-expected 560.1 million euro ($689.31 million) surplus in May after a revised 444.6 million euro surplus in April.

SLOVAKIA SELLS EUR 48.5 MLN WORTH OF 2025 BONDS

Slovakia sold 48.5 million euros ($59.69 million) worth of 4.35 percent state bonds due October 2025 SK141025216= at an auction on Monday.

SLOVAKIA SELLS 246.8 MLN EURO WORTH OF ONE-YR T-BILLS

Slovakia sold 246.8 million euros ($303.74 million) worth of one-year treasury bills at an auction on Monday

SLOVAKS WANT SPAIN AID PACKAGE CONDITIONALITY

Slovakia wants a direct supervision by the EFSF and ESM representatives over a fund aimed to restructure Spanish ailing banks. Slovaks will also demand a ban on dividend and bonuses payouts for top managers of these banks, the finance ministry's spokesman Radko Kuruc said.

Hospodarske Noviny

GROUPON EYES SLOVAKIA, CZECH REPUBLIC

The Chicago-based fledgling company Groupon Inc. eyes Slovakia and Czech republic for a possible investment to expand its business activities, a source familiar with the matter said.

Hospodarske Noviny

E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)