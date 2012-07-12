BRATISLAVA, July 12 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS
The country's statistics office will publish May new
industrial orders, 0700 GMT.
DROUGHT, HEAT HIT SLOVAK HARVEST, OUTLOOK WORRYING
Hot and extremely dry weather have hurt grain production and
crop yields in Slovakia, and farmers could face more problems if
the situation does not improve, the country's agriculture
chamber said on Wednesday.
PENTA EYES BURGER KING IN GERMANY
Slovak private equity group Penta Investments considers to
buy Burger King's chain in Germany with almost 700
fast-food restaurants, Slovak daily Sme reported. Penta declined
to comment.9
Sme, page 7
ONE HEALTH-CARE INSURER
Prime Minister Robert Fico reiterated his intention to buy
private Slovakia's two health-care insurers and form a single
state-run one. Private investors saw little or no room for
negotiations. Fico said he could look for ways how to enforce
such a buy.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
