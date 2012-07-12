BRATISLAVA, July 12 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS

The country's statistics office will publish May new industrial orders, 0700 GMT.

DROUGHT, HEAT HIT SLOVAK HARVEST, OUTLOOK WORRYING

Hot and extremely dry weather have hurt grain production and crop yields in Slovakia, and farmers could face more problems if the situation does not improve, the country's agriculture chamber said on Wednesday.

PENTA EYES BURGER KING IN GERMANY

Slovak private equity group Penta Investments considers to buy Burger King's chain in Germany with almost 700 fast-food restaurants, Slovak daily Sme reported. Penta declined to comment.9

Sme, page 7

ONE HEALTH-CARE INSURER

Prime Minister Robert Fico reiterated his intention to buy private Slovakia's two health-care insurers and form a single state-run one. Private investors saw little or no room for negotiations. Fico said he could look for ways how to enforce such a buy.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

