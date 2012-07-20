BRATISLAVA, July 20 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
JOBLESS RATE
The Labour Office will publish June jobless rate data, 0800
GMT. Analysts expected the unemployment to edge up to 13.26
percent from 13.19 in May.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Prime Minister Robert Fico, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir
and European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will debate current
situation in the euro zone with Slovak employers and unions,
0800 GMT.
SLOVAKIA SAYS WILL GRADUALLY REVERSE INCREASE IN BANK LEVY
Slovakia will gradually lower a levy on banks, introduced
this year to create a cushion for possible banking crises, once
the tax has raised 500 million euros, Finance Minister Peter
Kazimir said on Thursday.
related news
SLOVAKS FIND RAILWAY SMUGGLING TUNNEL TO UKRAINE
A smuggling tunnel the length of seven soccer pitches
complete with its own train has been found running beneath the
border between Slovakia and Ukraine along with more than 2.5
million contraband cigarettes, the Slovak government said on
Thursday.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
ELECTRICITY PRICES REGULATION
Bratislava district court reversed a previous decision of
another court ordering Slovakia to pay 94 million euros ($115.25
million) in compensation to Italy's Enel Slovak unit,
Slovenske Elektrarne, for an alleged unjustified regulation. SE
is expected to challenge the ruling and continue the case.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.8156 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa)