Pfeiffer tells shareholders to spurn Busch takeover offer
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
BRATISLAVA, July 24 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will open its July session, 1100 GMT. The house will debate and approve the government's austerity measures in the days to come.
WEBASTO TO INVEST FURTHER 5 MLN EUR IN SLOVAKIA
Germany's car-parts maker Webasto said it plans to invest additional 5 million euros into its assembly plant in western Slovakia and boost number of workers by some 470 jobs to 850.
Hospodarske Noviny
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Donald Trump's name was rarely mentioned during Sunday's Academy Awards, but the U.S. president's policies were a running subtext throughout the evening.
LONDON, Feb 27 British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it would focus on growing its digital advertising sales and further diversify its income after reporting a 10.7 percent drop in full-year print revenue.