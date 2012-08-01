BRATISLAVA, Aug 1 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its July session, 0700 GMT.
MAY PRELIM C/A BALANCE
The central bank will publish preliminary May and revised
April current account balance data, 0800 GMT.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, the
last session before a three-week summer break, 0800 GMT.
STATE BUDGET
The finance ministry will publish January to July central
state budget data.
C.BANK SAYS C/A SURPLUS UP IN MAY
Slovakia's current account surplus widened for a second
consecutive month in May after a preliminary surplus of 267
million euros ($326.87 million) in April SKCURA=ECI, the central
bank said on Tuesday.
SLOVAKIA TO OFFER NEW 20-YEAR BONDS IN AUGUST
Slovakia will offer next month up to 500 million euros worth
of a new 4.3 percent coupon state bond due August 2032 in
response to investor interest for the longer-dated maturity, the
Finance Ministry's debt agency said on Tuesday.
U.S. STEEL PROFIT BEATS STREET VIEW, STOCK SOARS
U.S. Steel Corp's second-quarter profit beat Wall
Street's expectations, sending its stock soaring, but the
steelmaker also warned third-quarter results would drop off
because of global economic weakness and lower prices.
LEVY BITES INTO BANKS' PROFITS IN H2
Profits of several major Slovakia's banks showed
double-digit drops in the first half of the year, hit by a
special levy imposed on the banks corporate deposits.
VUB Banks, unit of Intesa Sanpaolo, reported a 44.2
percent decline on the year in the first six months of the year
while Tatra Banka, unit of Raiffeisen Bank, showed a 30.7
percent decline.
NUCLEAR POWER PLANT MOCHOVCE
Power utility Slovenske Elektrarne, unit of Italy's Enel
, said had launched an external back-up power source at
its nuclear power plant Mochovce, part of the planned completion
of new 3rd and 4th units.
