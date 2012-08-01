BRATISLAVA, Aug 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will continue its July session, 0700 GMT.

MAY PRELIM C/A BALANCE

The central bank will publish preliminary May and revised April current account balance data, 0800 GMT.

GOVT MEETING

The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, the last session before a three-week summer break, 0800 GMT.

STATE BUDGET

The finance ministry will publish January to July central state budget data.

C.BANK SAYS C/A SURPLUS UP IN MAY

Slovakia's current account surplus widened for a second consecutive month in May after a preliminary surplus of 267 million euros ($326.87 million) in April SKCURA=ECI, the central bank said on Tuesday.

SLOVAKIA TO OFFER NEW 20-YEAR BONDS IN AUGUST

Slovakia will offer next month up to 500 million euros worth of a new 4.3 percent coupon state bond due August 2032 in response to investor interest for the longer-dated maturity, the Finance Ministry's debt agency said on Tuesday.

U.S. STEEL PROFIT BEATS STREET VIEW, STOCK SOARS

U.S. Steel Corp's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street's expectations, sending its stock soaring, but the steelmaker also warned third-quarter results would drop off because of global economic weakness and lower prices.

LEVY BITES INTO BANKS' PROFITS IN H2

Profits of several major Slovakia's banks showed double-digit drops in the first half of the year, hit by a special levy imposed on the banks corporate deposits.

VUB Banks, unit of Intesa Sanpaolo, reported a 44.2 percent decline on the year in the first six months of the year while Tatra Banka, unit of Raiffeisen Bank, showed a 30.7 percent decline.

NUCLEAR POWER PLANT MOCHOVCE

Power utility Slovenske Elektrarne, unit of Italy's Enel , said had launched an external back-up power source at its nuclear power plant Mochovce, part of the planned completion of new 3rd and 4th units.

Hospodarske Noviny

