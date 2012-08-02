BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
BRATISLAVA, Aug 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continued its July session, 0700 GMT.
MAY CURRENT ACCOUNT RUNS 536 MLN EURO SURPLUS
Slovakia's current account showed a surplus of 536 million euros ($660.11 million) in May, compared with a revised 242 million euro surplus in April, the central bank (NBS) said on Wednesday
related news
SLOVAKIA'S YEAR-TO-DATE BUDGET DEFICIT NARROWS IN JULY
Slovakia's year-to-date central state budget deficit narrowed slightly on the month in July to 2.238 billion euros ($2.76 billion) but was well above the 1.675 billion deficit in the January-July period last year, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================
UNION FIGHTS BUY-UP PLAN
Private insurer Union, Slovak unit of Dutch Achmea B.V. , said will do all possible to avert Prime Minister Robert Fico's intention to buy or expropriate all two private health firms in the euro zone country.
SME, page 8
CORPORATE DEPOSITS UP IN MAY
Corporate deposits in Slovakia rose by 3.5 percent on the year in May, the central bank said. Retail deposits rose by 0.2 percent to 64 million euros.
Hospodarske Noviny.
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme