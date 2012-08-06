BRATISLAVA, Aug 6 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its session, 0700 GMT. Deputies
will continue to debate planned changes to the private pension
pillar aimed to cut funds in the system and re-channel part of
it back into the state run pillar to lower deficit.
S&P AFFIRMS SLOVAKIA'S SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATINGS
The rating agency affirmed long- and short-term sovereign
credit ratings on the Republic of Slovakia at 'A/A-1' and kept a
stable outlook as it expected the government to continue efforts
toward fiscal consolidation and stabilizing government debt.
related news
SLOVAKIA TO OFFER 13-YEAR BONDS ON AUG 20 - DEBT AGENCY
Slovakia will hold an auction of 13-year, 4.35 percent
coupon, state bonds on Aug. 20, the finance ministry's Debt and
Liquidity Management Agency said on Friday, expecting to sell 50
million euros ($61 million) worth of the paper.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
TAX HIKES COULD HARM INVESTORS APPETITE
Approved raise in corporate income tax to 23 percent from
current 19 percent, effective from next January, will dent
investors interest to invest in Slovakia, Economy Minister Tomas
Malatinsky said, adding it was of utmost interest to improve
business environment to fend off this risk.
Hospodarske Noviny
UNION AGAINST HEALTH INSURERS UNIFICATION
Slovak unit of Dutch Achmea Union, one of
Slovakia's two private health insurers, said the government plan
to buy-up or nationalisation of these firms was violation
international and European laws, adding it could turn to
international arbitrage court.
Sme, page 7
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Martin Santa)