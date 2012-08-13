BRATISLAVA, Aug 13 Here are news stories, press
JULY INFLATION
The Statistics Office will publish July headline and core
inflation data, 0700. Analysts expected consumer prices to be
flat on the month, keeping the annual inflation rate at 3.6
percent for the second consecutive month.
NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS
The Statistics Office will publish June new industrial
orders data, 0700 GMT.
SLOVAKIA FOLLOWS PEERS TO SHIFT PENSIONS BACK TO STATE
Slovakia became the third country in the European Union's
former communist eastern wing to reclaim funds from private
sector pensions for the state on Thursday, planning to siphon
off 300 million euros this year and next to help reduce its
budget gap.
EU says monitoring France over wave of Roma expulsions
The European Union is closely watching how France expels
members of the Roma community to ensure their removal is
consistent with the bloc's rules on the free movement of people,
a spokeswoman for its executive arm said on Friday.
BRATISLAVA AIRPORT
Volume of passengers at Bratislava airport fell by 12
percent on the year in the first half of the year to 562,000
travelers from 641,800 in the same period of 2011.
