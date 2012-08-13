BRATISLAVA, Aug 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. JULY INFLATION The Statistics Office will publish July headline and core inflation data, 0700. Analysts expected consumer prices to be flat on the month, keeping the annual inflation rate at 3.6 percent for the second consecutive month. NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS The Statistics Office will publish June new industrial orders data, 0700 GMT. SLOVAKIA FOLLOWS PEERS TO SHIFT PENSIONS BACK TO STATE Slovakia became the third country in the European Union's former communist eastern wing to reclaim funds from private sector pensions for the state on Thursday, planning to siphon off 300 million euros this year and next to help reduce its budget gap. related news EU says monitoring France over wave of Roma expulsions The European Union is closely watching how France expels members of the Roma community to ensure their removal is consistent with the bloc's rules on the free movement of people, a spokeswoman for its executive arm said on Friday. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ BRATISLAVA AIRPORT Volume of passengers at Bratislava airport fell by 12 percent on the year in the first half of the year to 562,000 travelers from 641,800 in the same period of 2011. Sme, page 9 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)