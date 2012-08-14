BRATISLAVA, Aug 14 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
Q2 GDP FLASH ESTIMATE
The country's statistics office will publish GDP growth
flash estimate for the second quarter, 0700 GMT. Analysts
expected the export-reliant economy to slow is expansion to 0.3
percent on the quarter and 2.7 percent on the year.
INFLATION INCHES UP IN JULY
Slovak consumer prices were, as expected, flat on the month
in July, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.7 percent, a
touch above 3.6 percent seen in June, the country's statistics
office said on Monday.
JUNE IND ORDERS DOWN 1.9 PCT M/M, UP 18.9 PCT Y/Y
Slovak new industrial orders rose by 18.9 percent
year-on-year in June, but fell by 1.9 percent on the month on a
seasonally adjusted basis, showing their first monthly drop
since November, the country's statistics office said on Monday.
CZECH GRID OPERATOR TO CUT CROSS-BORDER CAPACITY ON TUESDAY
Czech grid operator CEPS will halt cross-border capacity to
Slovakia for parts of Tuesday due to technical restrictions as
transmission lines undergo maintenance, it said on Monday.
HIGHWAYS
Prime Minister Robert Fico said he wants to reintroduce
public private partnership (PPP) schemes to speed up highways
construction. PPP projects are widely criticised by transparency
watchdogs and the opposition, which claim this creates room for
corruption.
Sme, page 6
($1 = 0.8124 euros)
