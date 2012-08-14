BRATISLAVA, Aug 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. Q2 GDP FLASH ESTIMATE The country's statistics office will publish GDP growth flash estimate for the second quarter, 0700 GMT. Analysts expected the export-reliant economy to slow is expansion to 0.3 percent on the quarter and 2.7 percent on the year. INFLATION INCHES UP IN JULY Slovak consumer prices were, as expected, flat on the month in July, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.7 percent, a touch above 3.6 percent seen in June, the country's statistics office said on Monday. related news JUNE IND ORDERS DOWN 1.9 PCT M/M, UP 18.9 PCT Y/Y Slovak new industrial orders rose by 18.9 percent year-on-year in June, but fell by 1.9 percent on the month on a seasonally adjusted basis, showing their first monthly drop since November, the country's statistics office said on Monday. related news CZECH GRID OPERATOR TO CUT CROSS-BORDER CAPACITY ON TUESDAY Czech grid operator CEPS will halt cross-border capacity to Slovakia for parts of Tuesday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance, it said on Monday. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ HIGHWAYS Prime Minister Robert Fico said he wants to reintroduce public private partnership (PPP) schemes to speed up highways construction. PPP projects are widely criticised by transparency watchdogs and the opposition, which claim this creates room for corruption. Sme, page 6 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)