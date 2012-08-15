BRATISLAVA, Aug 15 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
STATE BUDGET DRAFT
The finance ministry will publish first draft of the state
budget for the next year, aimed to cut the fiscal deficit below
EU's threshold of 3 percent of the GDP.
GROWTH BEATS FORECASTS IN Q2, SET TO SLOW
Slovakia's export-driven economy expanded by a much
faster-than-expected 0.7 percent in the second quarter in
seasonally adjusted terms, but growth slowed from 0.8 percent in
the previous quarter, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
related news
CBANK SAYS Q2 PRELIM GROWTH EXCEEDS EXPECTATIONS
Slovak economic growth in the second quarter exceeded
expectations, the central bank said on Tuesday, adding net
exports remained the key driver as domestic demand suffered from
weak labour market.
related news- RTRS-MCE-ECI-CEN-SK-LEN]
ROMANIA OUT OF RECESSION, CZECHS, HUNGARY FALL DEEPER
Romania pulled itself out of recession in 2012's second
quarter but the Hungarian and Czech economies contracted further
as their powerhouse industrial sectors fell victim to a euro
zone crisis that has already hit the region's consumers.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Martin Santa)