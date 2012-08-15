BRATISLAVA, Aug 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. STATE BUDGET DRAFT The finance ministry will publish first draft of the state budget for the next year, aimed to cut the fiscal deficit below EU's threshold of 3 percent of the GDP. GROWTH BEATS FORECASTS IN Q2, SET TO SLOW Slovakia's export-driven economy expanded by a much faster-than-expected 0.7 percent in the second quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, but growth slowed from 0.8 percent in the previous quarter, the statistics office said on Tuesday. related news CBANK SAYS Q2 PRELIM GROWTH EXCEEDS EXPECTATIONS Slovak economic growth in the second quarter exceeded expectations, the central bank said on Tuesday, adding net exports remained the key driver as domestic demand suffered from weak labour market. related news- RTRS-MCE-ECI-CEN-SK-LEN] ROMANIA OUT OF RECESSION, CZECHS, HUNGARY FALL DEEPER Romania pulled itself out of recession in 2012's second quarter but the Hungarian and Czech economies contracted further as their powerhouse industrial sectors fell victim to a euro zone crisis that has already hit the region's consumers. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)