BRATISLAVA, Aug 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. EU-NORM INFLATION The Statistics Office will publish July EU-norm inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected consumer prices to be flat on the month, lifting the annual inflation rate to 3.8 percent from 3.7 percent in June. SLOVAKIA NEED MORE AUSTERITY TO HIT 2013 BUDGET GAP Slovakia increased estimates on Wednesday of the extra money it will need to save to hit next year's deficit target, as the deputy finance minister pledged to minimise the impact of the budget cuts on the nation's poorest citizens.