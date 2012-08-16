BRATISLAVA, Aug 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
EU-NORM INFLATION
The Statistics Office will publish July EU-norm inflation
data, 0700 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected consumer
prices to be flat on the month, lifting the annual inflation
rate to 3.8 percent from 3.7 percent in June.
SLOVAKIA NEED MORE AUSTERITY TO HIT 2013 BUDGET GAP
Slovakia increased estimates on Wednesday of the extra money
it will need to save to hit next year's deficit target, as the
deputy finance minister pledged to minimise the impact of the
budget cuts on the nation's poorest citizens.
